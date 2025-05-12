Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was recently the recipient of negative regulatory rulings against its advertising and search businesses, potentially putting the total organization at risk of unwinding core businesses. Though I believe the occurrence of Alphabet carving out
Alphabet Can See Growth Despite Legal Challenges
Summary
- Alphabet Inc. brought more certainty into its capital budget for cloud compute infrastructure, suggesting demand remains strong for Google Cloud.
- Google Cloud's growth and margin improvements position Alphabet to catch up with peers, though still trails by a significant margin.
- GOOGL share repurchases and dividend increases enhance shareholder value, while current valuation offers a buying opportunity as cloud profitability improves.
