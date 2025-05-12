International stocks have been the trendy pick for 2025, and with good reason. Foreign stocks ended 2024 with the largest valuation gap in history when compared to US equities. That gap has closed significantly this year as many international
IEMG: There Are Better Options For International Exposure
Summary
- The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF gives investors access to emerging markets with a portfolio of 2700+ stocks that includes companies from all market capitalizations.
- While the fund has had brief periods of impressive gains, it has only returned 9.6% in cumulative capital appreciation over the last 10 years.
- IEMG is heavily weighted in Asian stocks. Stocks from China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea make up almost 75% of the fund’s portfolio.
- I am rating the fund as a sell, preferring more developed markets as the best way to play the current trends in international growth.
