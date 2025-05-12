Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Candace Brule - Vice President, Investor Relations

Peter Kukielski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Eugene Lei - Chief Financial Officer

Andre Lauzon - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Matthew Murphy - BMO Capital Markets

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord Genuity

Bryce Adams - Desjardins Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hudbay Minerals Incorporated First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, May 12, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

I will now turn the call over to Candace Brule, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Candace Brule

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Hudbay's 2025 first quarter results conference call. Hudbay's financial results were issued this morning and are available on our website at www.hudbay.com. A corresponding PowerPoint presentation is available in the Investor events section of our website and we encourage you to refer to it during this call.

Our presenter today is Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. Accompanying Peter for the Q&A portion of the call will be Eugene Lei, our Chief Financial Officer; and Andre Lauzon, our Chief Operating Officer.

Please note that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information and this information by its nature is subject to risks and uncertainties and as such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today.

For further information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. These documents are also available on