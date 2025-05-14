Texas Pacific Land: 15% Of My Net Worth, And I'm More Bullish Than Ever

Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • A breakthrough in U.S.–China trade talks has boosted my confidence in cyclical stocks. This easing of tariffs comes just as energy names looked deeply undervalued.
  • My biggest holding, Texas Pacific Land, keeps proving its worth with strong royalty and water segment growth, even amid oil price and economic volatility.
  • Thanks to its asset-light, inflation-protected model and top-tier operators, TPL is built to weather cycles and capitalize when the energy tide turns again.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Texas state flags waving in the wind with american flag

rarrarorro/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

There's great news!

As we have all found out by now, the trade war that kept us all so busy over the past few weeks has shifted into a much lower gear, as talks between the

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
42.25K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, LB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News