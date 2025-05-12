50 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies (FWMAC): 24 "Safer", 1 Ideal Buy

Foreword
- Fortune collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations. It began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that
Get The Full Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies Story
Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.
Catch A Dog On Facebook the morning of every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!
Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite, or curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion in future FA follower reports.