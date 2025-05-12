50 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies (FWMAC): 24 "Safer", 1 Ideal Buy

Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Fortune and Korn Ferry's survey identified the top 50 Most Admired Companies, focusing on criteria like investment value, management quality, and social responsibility.
  • Four dividend-paying companies, including Pfizer and Nordstrom, met the "safer" qualification with free cash flow yields exceeding dividend yields.
  • Analysts estimate net gains of 19.58% to 41.46% for top Fortune 50 WMA companies by May 2026, with Novo Nordisk leading.
  • The "Dividend Dogs" strategy highlights stocks with high yields due to price drops, offering potential investment opportunities in undervalued companies.
Foreword

  • Fortune collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations. It began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.14K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
BMWKY--
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
JWN--
Nordstrom, Inc.
SINGY--
Singapore Airlines Limited
NVO--
Novo Nordisk A/S
Compare

