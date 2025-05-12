Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Eric Lentell - General Counsel

Adam Goldstein - Founder and CEO

Tom Muniz - CTO

Priya Gupta - Interim CFO

Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Josh Sullivan - The Benchmark Company

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Austin Moeller - Canaccord

David Zazula - Barclays

Chris Pierce - Needham

Amit Dayal - H. C. Wainwright

Eric Lentell

Thank you for joining Archer's earnings call. This is Eric Lentell, Archer's General Counsel. During today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors in our SEC filings. Today, we will also be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of those financial measures is included in today's shareholder letter and earnings release.

And now I'll turn it over to Adam. Adam?

Adam Goldstein

Thanks, Eric. All right. Let's dive in. Archer is pushing the boundaries of what's possible and reshaping the future of aviation for years to come. Today, we're going to talk about how we're making that future happen. As I've talked about before, 2025 is an inflection point