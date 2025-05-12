Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Pelayo - Head IR

YJ Kim - CEO

Shinyoung Park - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital

Nicholas Doyle - Needham

Operator

Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Magnachip Semiconductor First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Steven Pelayo of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steven Pelayo

Great. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Magnachip’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The first quarter earnings release was issued today after the market closed and can be found on the company's investor relations website. The webcast replay of today's call will be archived on our website shortly afterwards.

Joining me today are YJ Kim, Magnachip’s Chief Executive Officer and Shinyoung Park, our Chief Financial Officer. YJ will discuss the company's recent operating performance and business overview, and Shinyoung will review financial results for the quarter and provide guidance for the second quarter. There will be a Q&A session following the prepared remarks.

During the course of this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements about Magnachip’s business outlook and expectations. Our forward-looking statements and all other statements that are not historical facts reflect our beliefs and predictions as of today and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Safe Harbor statement found in our SEC filings. Such statements are based upon information available to the company as of the date hereof and are subject to change