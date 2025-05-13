Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE:EXOD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Shores - IR

J.P. Richardson - Co-Founder and CEO

James Gernetzke - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bill Papanastasiou - KBW

Andrew Harte - BTIG

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright

Ed Engel - Compass Point

Elizabeth Shores

Hi, everyone, thanks for being here. And welcome to Exodus' First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I'm your host, Elizabeth Shores, and with us today are Exodus' Co-Founder and CEO, J.P. Richardson; alongside CFO, James Gernetzke.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to our CEO to walk us through the quarter. JP, the floor is yours.

J.P. Richardson

Thank you, Elizabeth. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I'm pleased to be here. Q1 was our first full quarter of trading on the NYSE America. Exodus delivered operational excellence, celebrating our second best quarter of revenue ever. First quarter revenues were $36 million, which is an increase of 24% year-over-year. The quarter is a further validation of our innovative and user friendly crypto products that consumers trust and love. Our products are designed to