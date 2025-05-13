Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 12, 2025 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Abenante - Director of Investor Relations

Seth Grae - Chief Executive Officer

Andrey Mushakov - Executive Vice President, Nuclear Operations

Larry Goldman - Chief Financial Officer

Sherrie Holloway - Controller

Operator

Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lightbridge Corporation Business Update and First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Please note that, today's call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Matthew Abenante, Director of Investor Relations for Lightbridge Corporation. You may begin.

Matthew Abenante

Thank you, Towanda, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. Our earnings press release was distributed earlier today and can be viewed on the Investor Relations page of the Lightbridge website at www.ltbridge.com. Joining us on the call today is Seth Grae, Chief Executive Officer; along with Andrey Mushakov, Executive Vice President for Nuclear Operations; Larry Goldman, Chief Financial Officer; and Sherrie Holloway, Controller.

I want to remind our listeners that any statements on this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about the company's competitive position and product and service offerings. During today's call, words such as expect, anticipate, believe and intend will be used in our discussion of goals or events in the future. This presentation is based on current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. These and other risks are set forth in more detail in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our first