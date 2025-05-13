Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Santiago Donato - IRO

Alejandro Elsztain - CEO

Matias Gaivironsky - Chief Administrative Officer and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Santiago Donato

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of CRESUD, and I welcome you to the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results Conference Call.

First of all, I would like to remind you that a replay of this webinar, the presentation, and the earnings release will be available on our website at www.cresud.com.ar. After management remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and investors. If you want to make a question, please use the chat.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded, and information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the Company's earnings release regarding forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alejandro Elsztain, CEO.

Alejandro Elsztain

Good afternoon, everybody. Let's begin in Page number 2, the main events for the third quarter of this year, and we are in a good campaign, I would say comparing to last year, it's a bigger campaign, bigger planted area comparing and the main reason was the more leasings on the region in Argentina and in Brazil, and we expect to keep growing in leasing for next year too.

Related to climate was an average good climate in the region. The only part that didn't receive good rain was mainly Argentina in the north and Paraguay. Paraguay, as Argentina suffered some drought on the summer and that impacted the