Leveraged MLP Exposure: ETNs Vs. ETFs

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
Summary

  • Not all investors are looking to tame volatility. Some short-term traders prefer the opposite for amplified exposure.
  • While many of the largest MLPs already exhibit naturally high beta, there are still ways to take that exposure a step further. The challenge is doing so efficiently and safely.
  • Some MLP-focused ETNs offer leveraged exposure, often 1.5x the return of a benchmark like the Alerian MLP Index.
  • An MLP ETF might boost exposure by 20 to 30 percent using tools like swaps, futures, or options.

We’ve previously covered how the availability of listed options on many large master limited partnerships (MLPs) creates opportunities for generating income through buy-write (covered call) strategies. These are particularly well-suited to MLPs given their income focus and generally elevated volatility profiles.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.

