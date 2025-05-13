We’ve previously covered how the availability of listed options on many large master limited partnerships (MLPs) creates opportunities for generating income through buy-write (covered call) strategies. These are particularly well-suited to MLPs given their income focus and generally elevated volatility profiles.
Leveraged MLP Exposure: ETNs Vs. ETFs
Summary
- Not all investors are looking to tame volatility. Some short-term traders prefer the opposite for amplified exposure.
- While many of the largest MLPs already exhibit naturally high beta, there are still ways to take that exposure a step further. The challenge is doing so efficiently and safely.
- Some MLP-focused ETNs offer leveraged exposure, often 1.5x the return of a benchmark like the Alerian MLP Index.
- An MLP ETF might boost exposure by 20 to 30 percent using tools like swaps, futures, or options.
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.