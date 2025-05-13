Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Shipping expert J Mintzmyer helps investors navigate the current volatility in the shipping space (1:05). Earnings calls as guideposts (4:20). Import data and supply chain disruptions (9:10). The good, the bad and ugly in shipping (16:00). J's favorite tankers (24:10). Heavily shorting Walmart (27:35).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: J Mintzmyer, shipping expert extraordinaire. Welcome back to Investing Experts. Always great to talk to you on Seeking Alpha.

J Mintzmyer: Well, thank you very much, Rena. Excited to share the latest shipping updates with you, and we'll see what else is going on in this market.

RS: It seems that there was a time long ago that shipping was somewhat boring, but that is no longer the case with all the geopolitical brouhahas we have going on.

For those that forgot or that want to be reminded, you run an Investing Group on Seeking Alpha called Value Investor's Edge, where you get into the deeper dive of the shipping sector and specific companies. You also have some free articles on Seeking Alpha, but I would love it if you would start and ground us at this moment about where the shipping sector is as it pertains to tariffs, as it pertains to the geopolitical scene.

What are you seeing out of the shipping sector right now?

JM: Well, you nail it there in the intro. It has not been a dull moment for at least the last five to six years, which is funny.

Our service, Value Investor's Edge, just turned 10 this week, actually. We launched it in May 2015, so it just turns ten years. And, you know, it's always been interesting. And I'm biased, so I have to say it's interesting. But the first four or five years were more kind of business as usual. It's a standard cyclical commodity industry.

And then starting around the 2020s, starting off the regulations and then starting off with COVID, and then we got into the Suez Canal crisis, and we had the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We had all the port congestion. I mean, it's just nonstop things that are happening.

Zooming in here to the last six months or so, we have a new US administration. So on one hand, initially, it was perceived as a very business friendly administration. There would be fewer regulations. There would be lower taxes. There would be a lot of growth. And so that was sort of a bullish, macro tailwind. But then around February or March, it became more clear.

And I don't think it should have been a surprise for those who had followed, the politics a little bit more closely, but I think a lot of folks were caught off guard by the aggressive tariff policies, and how much happened at once.

Now I know there was signaling, of course, during the campaign, and people expected an aggressive approach versus China.

But I think the fact that it was a worldwide tariff approach caught a lot of folks off guard. And so that's created a lot of volatility in the shipping space, and we'll unpack that later as we go through this podcast. So that's on one hand.

And then on the other hand, broadly speaking, we still have strong tensions, with Iran, ongoing negotiations, as we speak. The Russia Ukraine conflict, unfortunately, has not been resolved. In my opinion, just my personal opinion, it doesn't look any closer to being resolved today than it was a few months ago, and so there are a lot of sanctions that come with that, a lot of energy market impacts.

We have OPEC agreeing to increase their exports even as oil prices go down, which is counterintuitive at first.

And so we have a lot of things going on here, and I think on one hand, the tariffs are gonna open up a lot of discussion points into containers, you know, retail goods. And I think all the other stuff I mentioned is going to open up a lot of discussion into the tanker market sector.

RS: Something that we've been talking on our Wall Street Breakfast podcast about is how companies are reacting or guiding for the tariff conversation, and how earnings calls are somewhere that companies may be laying out some insights for investors.

What would you say, or how are you looking at, or are you looking at earnings calls as a guidepost for this tariff conversation or anything else that you look at in terms of how you're forecasting or navigating the tariffs and the shipping sector? Or not just the shipping sector, but getting insight from other companies about it.

JM: I think from a broad market perspective, you absolutely have to follow the main earnings calls and not so much maybe the tech firms, right, like Google (GOOG) and Nvidia (NVDA) and then firms like that because those are gonna be more lagging indicators or tail reporters.

But, some of the more retail focused stocks, stocks like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Home Depot (HD), Costco (COST). And those are the interesting earnings calls to listen to and see where in many cases, Q1 is turning out to be a phenomenal quarter for these companies because you had the consumer behavior of consumers seeing the tariffs mentioned on the news and the cycles because it's become so politicized.

So if you're in the left leaning camps, you think this is going to lead to imminent economic collapse. Right? And if you're more on the right leaning side, you think we're finally striking back against China, and this is going to bring jobs back, and it's gonna be long-term good. So it's also very politicized.

But with that removed, regardless of your politics, it seems consumers rush to the stores en masse, especially in March, and bought basically anything they were thinking about buying throughout the year. They accelerated their purchases and did that.

So we're seeing a dichotomy of a very strong Q1, but in many cases, the CEOs are either downgrading their guidance significantly or just outright refusing to give any guidance for the year.

And we saw that, I believe, with (UPS), had something where they just basically pulled their guidance. We had that case. It was several of the stores. This isn't my sector that I follow, so I just kinda see the headlines and think about that, but guidance getting pulled, preemptively.

And so the Q2 results, I think, are gonna be far more interesting than Q1. So, unfortunately, for us, Rena, we're recording on May 9. So, unfortunately, for us, we gotta wait. That's gonna be in July, before we get any of that hard data.

And on that same token, I know the question was on company calls specifically, but it relates to the other hard data that we'll be following. And the two most important reports that we're looking at are the jobs reports, which are the first Friday of every month, and the CPI, which is the inflation gauge, and that's the 13th usually. It depends on what day of the week and all that. But the next one will be May 13, but it will be for April. And so we'll have to start seeing if the actual economic data starts reflecting.

And so far, not yet. Right? Because if you think about when jobs are posted, the hiring decisions are usually made, maybe they're made in January, but that person is not actually gonna be hired until March or April. So when we're looking at these April job numbers that were just reported, those were hiring decisions that were made back in January and February, back when folks were far more optimistic.

So let's see what happens with the May jobs and the June jobs, and the same thing with the inflation index. Yes. The tariffs started in February and March, but we're seeing headlines now in tracking container ships today that are just being the first ships where the tariffs actually count.

In fact, there was a report in CNBC talking about this week was really the first big week where 45% tariffs came into effect. And so those goods that are landing this week are not gonna be on the store shelves until June or July.

And so those are the pivotal points where not only you get Q2 earnings, and you get to see how the companies are doing and what the CEOs are saying, you're also gonna get the CPI numbers on inflation, and you're also gonna see the responses in jobs.

So I know that was a little bit more long-winded than your initial question, but from a macro perspective, not just in my shipping lane. Because if I'm looking at crude tanker companies, a lot of this doesn't matter as much.

But if I'm looking from a macro capital allocation standpoint, those are the pivot points and stuff I'm looking at. Specifically, June and July, I think, is when a lot of the truth is gonna come out.

RS: I appreciate that more holistic approach, I think it fits the story that we're trying to explain.

So in terms of the supply chain disruptions, would you say that we also have to be patient and wait for more data to come out in terms of how that's affecting things?

JM: Well, just looking at the import data as we have it, which right now, the only data that I really have is the draft of these container ships that are going from Asia into the United States.

And if you look at the GPS tracking. It's called AIS data, and you can see how deep the vessel is riding in the water. And that's a very crude way of assessing just by clicking on the different ships how heavily loaded they are. And this has already been reported on. It's in CNBC, I think, yesterday.

But seeing a lot of these ships are 40% empty, only 60% full. And so these are the goods that are meant to replenish the store shelves. So I think that's where the supply chain is gonna start feeling the pain.

There's an excellent person you can follow on Twitter or x rather. His name's Craig Fuller. He is the founder of Freightwaves, which is like a news organization focused on logistics. He owns a freight forecasting company that looks at trucks, drivers, and trucking demand.

And he has been sounding the alarm bells over the last couple of weeks that the demand for trucks, physical trucks on the road is plummeting, and the rates are plummeting. And he's saying a lot of these broker dealer truck drivers are gonna be in severe pain in the next few weeks, and many could be bankrupt by the summer.

And so, it's kinda like, you stand where you sit and all that kind of thing. And if you're kinda like him, he's super into trucking, so maybe he's a little bit more hyper focused on that. I can't maybe vouch for his claims, right, because he's the expert there, not me. But he's basically saying that we're gonna see the pain in the supply chain on the trucking side as soon as June. So very soon we should see some data there.

RS: And I think it was last time you were on or perhaps two times ago, we were talking about the impending port strikes and how that a large factor in that discussion was this outdated technology that shippers and companies in the shipping sector suffer from. How would you update investors on that part of the conversation? What's happening there?

JM: Well, good news for American consumers is the port strike was thankfully averted. There was sort of a compromise made. Some of their labor raises went a little higher than the companies wanted to pay.

Of course, that's always how it works when there's potential for a strike. There's usually a negotiation, and folks usually meet somewhere in the middle. The automation can was kicked down the road further. That was an interesting political setup as well because this was one of the rare Republican administrations that was actually very supportive of the labor industry. That's unusual.

And so, the ILA in that case, the International Longshoremen's Association on the East Coast, enjoyed political support from the White House that it otherwise would not have expected, maybe from a Democrat. But, I mean, if anything, President Trump was more supportive of that union, even than President Biden, which is not typical politics.

But now it's interesting because the strike was averted, but now we're looking at the potential for plummeting trade volumes. And suddenly, you have a union constituency, and I get it. Like, they're representing their jobs in their industry, but you have a constituency that at one hand was arguing against automation and saying how bad the shipping companies were and saying all that stuff.

And now recently, I think it was about ten days ago, the union president released a letter condemning the tariffs and saying, well, you know, this is gonna hurt American consumers. The US depends on this robust international trade. So now the politics are kind of in play again.

So I just thought that was pretty interesting that you have this one constituency that has this counterintuitive political positioning and now got all support from the president and now is on back on the other side.

And, I mean, if you think about it, you think about paychecks and job security, it all makes sense. It's not that surprising, but it's just interesting politics. And as far as the technology side of things, the shipping industry has always been ten to fifteen, maybe even twenty years behind the curve there, and that remains the case, unfortunately.

The automation at the ports is not something we're gonna get done without heavy political pressure as well. And like I said, this administration is not the administration that's gonna be pressuring the unions into doing those sorts of upgrades and modernizations, especially when this administration is almost I don't wanna say anti-trade. I think that's too strong.

But this administration does not want to increase the volume of imports from other countries. And that automation would make imports easier and more efficient. And so if anything, this administration wants to make export, imports more difficult. So automation is unfortunately not something I think they will they'll support or pursue at all.

RS: This might not be something that you're paying attention to, but I'm curious. It feels like something that we're hearing out of the airline sector, a similar story. Would you put those two things in the same column in terms of needing to be patient for more technological advancements and some maybe heavy concerns about what that sector, how they navigate the current moment and the near term future?

JM: I would say the underinvestment side of it is a parallel, but the parallel probably stops around there because on one hand, on the aviation side, you have a mixture of regulatory capture, ineffective legislation and oversight for many years, and we're talking about massive investment that could jeopardize public safety, writ large. And disastrous things could happen.

On the container ship side, there's no disastrous things that will probably happen. Hopefully not. I mean, we saw the issue with the crash into the bridge in Baltimore. But that necessarily wasn't related to port technology. That was just an unfortunate tragedy that happened.

But in the aviation side of things, if we don't start hiring more air traffic controllers and rapidly modernize the radars and the control centers and things like that, we're talking about serious public safety, whereas on the container ship side, it's really just more of an economic efficiency argument.

All US citizens would be better off with fully automated ports. Things would be cheaper. There would be less trade friction. But we're talking, things would be a few cents cheaper at the grocery store. We're not talking about thousands of people's lives at risk.

RS: So you've been on before talking about the various subsectors of the shipping sector. What looks good given this troubling scenario that we find ourselves in? What looks better, and what looks worse to you out there?

JM: Well, the bad is easy. That one's I think, probably intuitive. The container ship industry looks horrendous right now, and specifically the liner industry. And so there's not a lot of US publicly traded stocks.

A lot of these are European, or they're private companies. But companies like Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) or CMA, CGM, or Evergreen, these large liner companies, are in serious trouble if there's not a meaningful trade resolution soon.

And the first trade deal was just announced yesterday between the UK and the US, and I don't wanna say anything negative about it. I think it's great that we're making new deals with our partners. But it's interesting to note that is a trade deal made with one of the US's most long-standing ally, who actually runs a trade deficit with the United States. Right? Like, they actually buy more from us than we sell from them.

So they're the perfect situation. And even in that case, there was a 10% tariff on everything. So, I mean, that's pretty remarkable because the UK is our closest ally and is perfectly positioned on trade. And so, if you extrapolate that to a country like China, what is the trade deal gonna be? It's not gonna be 10% because that's what the UK got, and the UK is like the perfect partner.

And so what's China gonna be? And I think President Trump mentioned this morning, and, there's been lots of different quotes and sometimes these quotes change. But, this morning, he mentioned that he thought 80% sounded like a good number. And, it's better than a 45%. But, that's a huge number.

And if the tariff is 80% or even close to that, even if it's 50 or 60, the container ship industry is gonna be in trouble. I mean, volumes are gonna come down significantly. So that's the one sector that I would say is a clear void.

However, with a caveat, there are a couple container ship companies that we do follow that have a long-term leasing structure, and they're really more financial asset backed plays than they are exposed to shipping spot rates.

And one of those firms I've talked about a lot is Danaos Corp (NYSE:DAC). And we believe that stock is our fair value estimate at Value Investor's Edge is $110 right now, but that includes significant discounts on what we believe the company's worth just because of the terrible macro headwinds, because of the perception because we think the dividend and shareholder returns are too small.

So that $110 is actually a discount on what would normally be more like $150, but we already discount for all these factors. And the stock trades at like $84 today. So that's one example of a stock where the industry is a headwind, but we still like a stock in that specific area. And so that's the worst, container ships.

Companies US listed would be Matson (MATX). ZIM (ZIM) is another one. I'm not saying we're going out and shorting these companies or anything. I'm just saying this is the sector where that is gonna be tough. Even with trade deals, it's gonna be tough.

Now let's get positive for a minute. So a positive side of things, we really like at this moment in time, we really like the tanker industry.

And tanker stocks are interesting because if you go back to last summer, all these stocks were trading at multiyear highs, and earnings were very high, highest year or second-highest year in the last twenty years. And folks were looking forward to more regulations coming down from the IMO [International Maritime Organization] that were gonna squeeze out old tonnage.

There was debate about whether or not there would be more sanctions against some of the so-called dark fleet vessels. There's a rapidly aging fleet, a lot of ships that would need to be retired over the next few years.

There was a very small order book of replacement modern tonnage for crew tankers. So everybody's riding high on these stocks like last May, June. These were the cream of the crop, multiyear highs.

And between May of last year, June of last year, and about January, almost every single stock in this sector lost 50% of its value. And a lot of that came down to the fact that China's growth expectations slipped, and China is the number one growing consumer of crude oil and products like diesel and gasoline, and their growth slipped.

The dark fleet started getting away with more and more stuff. A lot of Iranian barrels were getting shipped to China, which was taking away from the legitimate fleet and benefiting the dark fleet. So that happened. Some of the vessel trading patterns are becoming more efficient.

And then there was a viewpoint that once President Trump was elected, that he was going to immediately resolve the Ukrainian Russian conflict, which we should all hope that he can do that.

However, in tanker markets, tankers have benefited from rerouting related to sanctions against Russia, specifically Russia's ability to export crude oil and export diesel and gasoline. And so folks saw that positive humanitarian outcome as potentially harmful for the tanker industry.

So you take all those factors together, and you have these tankers trading now 50% of their all-time or their record highs. And these record highs were not super expensive. It was, like, four times earnings. It was about 100% NAV, so basically trading at the value of the ships. And so it wasn't like a bubble. It was just fully valued, I would say, last summer.

And so these stocks dropped 50%. That's January, February. Now we're in May. And over the last three months, just from an investment standpoint, there's been almost nonstop positive news for tanker stocks.

First of all, the Iranian situation does not get any does not look any closer to being resolved, and Iranian oil per President Trump has been blacklisted from the entire global market. He's basically saying there'll be secondary sanctions on anyone who touches Iranian oil.

Well, that pulls a lot of that dark fleet capacity away unless countries and companies are gonna risk that, and I don't think they are. In fact, we're even seeing China and India pulling away from Iranian oil completely. So that's an interesting factor.

The other factor is, I mean, this is unfortunate for humanitarian reasons, but the Ukrainian Russian situation is not really going anywhere. In fact, you know, the conversation tone has changed in the last one month to six weeks tremendously. I mean, if you go back four to six weeks ago, there was a very hostile perception between Zelensky and President Trump.

There was this very awkward White House meeting. There was a lot of pressure on Ukraine to accept the resources agreement. Ukraine was being blamed for the conflict in many ways. If you notice, that tone has changed a lot in the last two weeks.

There's been a lot more negative or pressure given to Russia to be sponsoring ceasefires. There's been a lot more support of Ukraine in many ways, both from the defense side, as well as in things that have been said from the White House. And there's been more talk about increasing the sanctions, the sanction enforcement against Russia if they don't agree to an immediate ceasefire.

So that tone has changed a lot. So that plays into tankers as well because they do benefit from Russian sanctions.

The other thing that has changed is OPEC agrees to increase their exports. More oil on water. Whether or not the global demand is super high, the more oil that's hitting the water is good for tankers.

That's gonna lead to more tanker demand. Even if it just gets pumped out of Saudi Arabia and goes over to China and gets stored, just that transport is the demand we're looking for.

And finally, and I think this isn't coincidental, I think it's reflective of these three things, the tanker rates have been incredibly strong throughout February, March, and April, counter seasonally strong. February, March, and April are normally when the rates go down, and the rates have been going up.

Now they've flatlined around here, around early May, but they went up consistently throughout March and April, to rates that normally we'd see at the strongest point of the year. And this is pretty close to the weakest time of the year for tanker stocks, and the rates are counter seasonal.

So very long answer there, Rena, but we really like the tanker market here, and they're only about 10% off the 52-week lows.

Many of them are still 30 to 40% off the 52-week highs, and we really think they should be closer. Maybe not all the way back to 52-week highs, but we really think they should be a lot closer to that.

RS: You've been on before talking about your favorite tankers, International Seaways (NYSE:INSW), Scorpio (STNG), and Tsakos (NYSE:TEN). Are those still the main three that you're bullish on?

JM: Yeah. In some ways. I would say I would not necessarily include Scorpio in there. It's more of a trading stock. I am long Scorpio, I have a position. So that's weird to say that it's not in my top picks, but I do own it.

It's more of a trade for me, but I would say International Seaways all around, excellent management, US headquartered, US management, good corporate governance, good shareholder returns, solid dividend, INSW, long that name, of course, myself. It's a pick on our service on Value Investors Edge Basic.

And in the other name that I mentioned before is more of a longer-term play. It's more deep value. There are more concerns with management and capital allocation. But, yes, that's Tsakos Energy Navigation. TEN is the stock symbol there. Of course, I'm long that position as well. It's actually one of my personal largest positions. It's in my top five personal holdings. But that one is more of a longer-term play there.

RS: And you talked before about your bearishness and the reasons why, about the container ships. What would you say why are some reasons not to short them, or what would you say that investors should be aware of if they're looking to do that?

JM: Well, the issue is, there's not a lot of publicly traded US or at least US listed. And I imagine - I don't know the full demographics of who's gonna listen to this podcast, but I imagine most are US investors, probably retail investors, looking at what's available in their brokerages, and there's really only two options.

One of those is Matson (MATX) and that is a heavily protected Jones Act business. So they do a lot of US domestic, heavily regulated, heavily protected, and so they're not as much at risk from the tariffs because they did do regional trades and things like that that will probably persist.

They did have an expansion into China US trade, which will fall or might even be dissolved, but I'm not convinced that they're gonna be in any sort of trouble. They have an excellent balance sheet. From all interactions, everything I've seen, they have a solid management team. I don't see that as a big short at this moment.

The other one is ZIM. So there's really only two options, and the other one is ZIM. And, you know, ZIM is in serious trouble in terms of their forward revenues. I mean, their revenues are gonna crash because the rates are way down, but ZIM is already extremely cheap. They trade for less than the cash alone on their balance sheet. There is a potential.

There was a leak a few months ago. It never materialized into anything, but there was sort of a leak that the management team was interested in running like a management led take private buyout. They're owned partially by the Israeli government. So there could be like an Israeli national security thing where the Israeli government wants to just take them over and nationalize them.

And if that happened, it would probably be done at some sort of premium to the market price. And so I don't really see either one of those as being great shorts.

However, I will say one thing that I am shorting, and I'm a little bit out of my lane. And you gotta be careful when you get out of your lane. It's a big way to get yourself in trouble. So, you know, folks listening today, it's May 9. You know, a month from now, two, three months from now, I might be totally wrong on this one.

But the one stock I am shorting, quite heavily actually, is Walmart (WMT). And so that's the one angle I see here where there could be a potential dislocation in the market.

And I guess if you want, we can unpack that one a little bit, but I do need to caveat that I am well outside of my traditional shipping lane there.

RS: I appreciate that caveat. Yeah. Let's get into it. Talk about why you're shorting Walmart and things to keep in mind there.

JM: Absolutely. So first of all, you gotta get the obvious stuff out of the way. Walmart is a fantastic business. Nothing I can really knock about the growth there. The management team, their strategy going forward.

They've done some interesting things with their subscription business, Walmart plus, basically, kind of copying sort of the Amazon (AMZN) Prime approach. You sign up for that, you get free delivery. You get faster checkout lanes in the stores. You get discounted streaming service access. So they're very similar to Amazon Prime.

And they've also done some things with ecommerce where they have a Walmart marketplace. It's very similar to Amazon. Right? When you go to Amazon, you buy something, you're not always buying it directly from Amazon. Sometimes you're buying it from a third party.

And so Walmart has kind of copied that, and they are showing strong ecommerce growth. So I gotta get the positives out of the way first. I'm not trashing this company, and nothing wrong with it.

However, that being said, a lot of that optimism and growth was already priced into the stock before we got into any sort of tariff turbulence or potential for an economic pullback.

Walmart provided their last guidance in late February, and they guided for this year for 2025 for earnings per share of, $2.50 to $2.60 per share. And that was before the tariffs and before the turbulence and before many other CEOs, started outright pulling their guidance.

And so, $2.55 at the midpoint, Walmart recently traded almost to $100 a share. So we're looking at 39 times earnings for a company with a 50+ year track record of trading for a price to earnings ratio of about 15 to 20. A very mature company.

Now they're doing some cool things. They're trying to pursue additional growth, but this is a mature, blue chip, slow growth, not very exciting company that for decades has traded 15 to 20 times earnings, and they're trading at 39 times.

So there's a dislocation there. And it's a narrative. It's a narrative like, oh, they're trying to do the next Amazon thing. They're gonna be, like, this big competitor to Amazon. Well, anytime two massive companies go at it, it's usually bad for both companies' profit margins.

It's not usually - both companies do not make more money in that environment. So that's a headwind for Amazon. It's gonna be very difficult for Walmart to make inroads.

And just ironically, if you look at Amazon's valuations, this might be the first time in history that Walmart trades at a higher valuation than Amazon, which is remarkable to me, especially considering how successful Amazon has been on their technology side of the business.

Amazon's around 30 times earnings. Walmart's at 39. So that's the valuation case. You say, okay, J. That's cool. It's overvalued, but, there needs to be a catalyst. Right? There needs to be something going on here.

And so what I'm looking for is narrative violation. So anytime you have a company that's trading at a premium valuation, it trades though because of a narrative. And the narrative around Walmart is twofold.

Pre tariff, the narrative was they have this Walmart plus subscription business. They have growth in ecommerce. This is like the new and improved, reinvented Walmart. That was the pre tariff narrative.

The post tariff narrative that's been emerging, that I've seen in a lot of circles and a lot of pushbacks on my thesis, is that they will actually somehow benefit from tariffs. That somehow, if there's a bit of a recession in the United States or consumer problems or panic in the United States, if consumer spending plummets, that somehow everyone's just suddenly gonna go to Walmart and buy all their stuff at Walmart because everybody knows that Walmart is cheaper.

And so that's the new narrative that's emerging, is that somehow all of this chaos is gonna make Walmart stronger.

Now in terms of traffic, in terms of people coming through the door, that might be true. But if you look at where Walmart makes all their money, if you look at their profit margins, it's not coming from the groceries. The 60% of sales is groceries, 60% by revenue.

But if you look at their profit margins, and you just look at any grocery store, groceries are not a high margin business. They're just not. And so people go to Walmart. Sure. They'll go there to buy their lettuces and tomatoes and laundry soap and dish soap and things like that.

But Walmart makes the bulk of their money from home goods, from furniture, from clothing, from cosmetics, from all the other stuff. They use groceries to lure you in. And then you start wandering around the store.

It's kinda like Target (TGT). Every time you go to Target, you buy like two or three times more than you expect. And Walmart's the same way. You go into Walmart to buy your cheap groceries, and then you start wandering around the store, and you get suckered into buying all this other junk.

Well, all the other junk, 60 to 70% of all that other junk comes straight from China. 145% tariffs. So the number one most profit generating part of the Walmart store is gonna get crunched. I'm not saying the shelves are necessarily gonna be empty. I don't buy into that hyperbole, but everything there is gonna be so much more expensive.

If Walmart tries to meet customers in the middle, their profit margins are gonna tank. So, again, I'm getting a little long-winded, but there's gonna be a narrative violation here I think on both points.

I think on point one, the subscription ecommerce business, ecommerce is all China, China All Day. It's all it is. I mean, it's like the Temu stuff. And so the ecommerce stuff's gonna take a dump. When customers are trying to save money, the first thing they're gonna do is cancel subscription things like Walmart plus, so that's not gonna go very far.

And then on the tariff business, making everyone stronger, yeah, they might see a 5% revenue bump, but they're gonna see their profit margins plummet.

And so, May 15 coming up, we're gonna get a moment of truth. And that moment of truth might be like, hey, J. You're wrong. And then I'll close my short and say I'm sorry and move on.

But we're gonna get a guidance update on 2025, and Walmart's gonna talk about the challenges and what they see in the industry and what they plan on doing. And I would not be surprised if they have a strong Q1 because everyone already has, and that's priced in. But I would not be surprised if they either lower or just outright pull their guidance, for 2025.

And I think that would just be such a massive, colossal narrative violation that Walmart's gonna have severe problems heading into the summer. So there's my case. I've outlined it.

I am outside of my lane a little bit. I'm a shipping and trade guy. I am not a retail goods guy necessarily, but I do see a lot of overvaluation in that company, and I see the potential for near term catalyst, potentially within weeks.

RS: And what would be the things if they did surprise you that would make you not be short anymore?

JM: Absolutely. So if Walmart comes out on May 15, and they blow out their earnings for Q1, which they might. I mean, that alone is not necessarily a factor because that's trailing.

But if they blow out, if they have a very strong Q1, and then Walmart says on the back of this, based on this tariff stuff and based on our, you know, x y z supply chain management, we are now raising our guidance from two fifty to two sixty to four fifty to $5 per share and blah blah blah.

You know, if they come out and it's completely the opposite of what I'm expecting, then you gotta move on. Right? And so you gotta take - if you have puts - I primarily use puts. I usually don't naked short. But that's where you gotta take your losses and move on. I don't throw good money after bad. So then mea culpa, I was wrong on this one, and you move on.

But the one thing I really like about Walmart, I should have mentioned earlier, but my answer was getting very lengthy, is that this is not a popular short.

It's like 1.4, 1.5% of the float is short. Usually, when people talk about shorts, it's, like, 20 or 30% of the stock is short because it's obvious, and people are thinking about it, and people are crowding in.

And so when a stock is not heavily shorted, first of all, it's very cheap to short it via options because they're readily available. And so the implied volatility, the price of these put options, is pretty cheap.

Second of all, it's its much easier and safer to short it because there's never gonna be a short squeeze.

And then the third thing is if people do start shorting it, there's an immense amount of potential for people to come in and start shorting it for the price to move.

If it's already 30% shorted, there's no room for people to come in and start shorting and creating selling pressure. So Walmart is extremely unpopular as a short. And so, in my mind, that makes it that much more attractive.

RS: I'm curious, what are subscribers at Value Investor's Edge, your investing group, what are they mostly asking these days, or what do you feel like is most discussed over there? Or is there a lot of assuaging of concerns?

JM: Yeah. I think anytime you are used to - I mean, we've been very fortunate at Value Investor's Edge. Let me back up a little bit.

If we go into the middle of 2024, we back up a year. Our seven year IRR at that point in time, we had a seven year IRR of 43%. So like 22 x returns over seven years. And so that is the returns that we were used to, thankfully.

It was very nice. It was the golden age. In 2024, our returns were 13%, so above the Russell 2000, slightly above the shipping index, but trailing the S&P a little bit. And so 2024 was kind of like a moderate year, nothing to celebrate or write home about.

And then into 2025, we've had a lot of sell-offs in these shipping names. I mentioned tankers already, but lots of shipping names related to tariff panic. So I think the mood, I think the sentiment on Value Investor's Edge, specifically related to shipping, is a lot lower than it's been in years. And that makes sense. I mean, I feel it myself. We all have these emotions.

I do think, from a positive standpoint, there are strong valuation cases in several of these names and several of these segments, and a lot of shipping segments move in different directions.

I've mentioned that before, Rena. There's, like, a diversification across some of the segments. And I think the fact that you do still have very strong bull cases in specific areas, like tankers, does make it more interesting.

If we were just only in container ships, or only in dry bulk, which is more heavily China focused, I think it would be a lot more difficult to always be positive because we shouldn't be positive. We should reflect the data and be honest about it.

And if it wasn't for the oil tankers and some of the positive stuff that we see there, it would be a lot more difficult as an investor or trader.

RS: How do you mitigate getting overly emotional? Is it your experience at this point? Is it grounding yourself in the data? How do you navigate that? Because it's like almost everything - it's easier said than done.

JM: Well, it's never easy. I don't have a solution to this. I hope maybe one day I will. But I think being involved in a volatile industry, for as long as I have, Value Investor's Edge turns 10, but my experience in the shipping industry is about seventeen years now.

And so, I've seen a lot of volatile spikes which are enjoyable and lots of volatile plummets. So I've kind of been here before. When I log into my brokerage account one day, and it's down 5%, that 5% today in 2025 is far larger than it was ten years ago.

Not letting those nominal numbers get to your head, because when you log in today and the portfolio is up, because sometimes it's up. But it's up, or it's down, and you're like, man, that was, like, multiples of my income that I had ten years ago, and that's a single day. That can really get to you.

So you can't look at the nominal numbers. You have to look at percentages. Otherwise, it'll get to you quickly. And you gotta understand the volatility is gonna happen. It's a volatile sector. This isn't like US treasuries. Things are gonna move up and down.

And then you have to have grounding in your actual investment case, your investment thesis. And if your investment thesis moves against you, if everything that got you to buy a company has now changed, you've gotta be able to move on from that and sell the position, take the loss, invest in something that looks better.

But if you believe in the long-term thesis or medium term thesis of a company, and you don't let yourself get sucked into nominal numbers, you understand this is a volatile industry, that controls a lot of the emotions right there.

Because you understand, I'm investing in this for one to two or three years, and the company itself is fine. All the fundamental prospects are fine. And I knew that this company stock might go up or down 10%. Like, just because I bought it doesn't mean that's the bottom.

I think a lot of investors are like, oh, I really love this company. I've discovered it. I'm gonna buy it. It's gonna go up from here. And that's just a profound god complex of hubris. To think that just because you bought it, you nailed the absolute bottom of the stock price.

If a stock's on a downtrend and people hate it, and you've discovered this hidden gem, it might take another three, four, five, six months until everyone else starts agreeing with you and starts buying it. So you might go down another ten, twenty, 30 percent then, and you gotta be ready for that.

I think the final thing that's helped me personally, Rena, and I'm like a broken clock. You know, the broken clock's right twice a day. I've been very bearish on the broad market valuations for quite some time, before the election, before the tariffs.

Just the broad market in general, I've felt like it was overvalued. And so I usually have S&P 500 market puts that every couple months, I roll them, and I keep my portfolio sort of hedged with market puts.

And in 2024, that was very expensive, Rena. I lost a lot of money on expiring S&P 500 puts. But it really, really, really paid off and helped out in March and April of this year. In fact, April 2025 well, the first two weeks of April 2025 were some of the most profitable two weeks of my entire career, because of how many market puts I had at that time.

And so even though my shipping stocks were plummeting 30%, I was hedged and more than hedged in the market puts, right, because the S&P 500 was dumping. And so that obviously offsets because you see your stocks falling, but you also have cash coming in from the puts.

And so that that's more lucky - better lucky than good, Rena, because I'm just a broken clock. It's not like I timed this or planned it. I just got lucky. But that's how I've went about it.

RS: You know, Barry Ritholtz, he talks a lot about how luck is really underestimated as a factor in people's success. It's like the smarts have to be a baseline. You have to have smarts. You have to be dedicated to working hard.

But once you have those two things, luck plays a big factor. I think it's important to highlight the fact that sometimes we can get lucky, but I think smart people set themselves up to be lucky. So that's the goal.

Anything we left out of this conversation in terms of data points that you're looking at or companies that you're looking at or things that you feel like should be highlighted for investors?

JM: I think we covered a lot, and we ventured into, and I'm probably gonna regret this because anytime you get out of your lane, I tend to regret it. I've shorted three very large companies in my life. And before getting into that, I'm just saying, I don't do this very often.

I'm always into shipping. But I did not expect to spend a quarter to a third of the podcast talking about Walmart and how I'm shorting that. So hopefully, that doesn't bite me. But if it does, you know, it'll be a lesson learned.

For those who dozed off during the last 45 minutes, I don't blame you. Sometimes I can labor on. But, the highlights here are tankers are very interesting. I think they're very cheap, and we mentioned a couple of picks.

I think International Seaways, (INSW) for the shorter to medium term strong company, Tsakos Energy Navigation. Those are the two tanker names.

I mentioned how container ships are gonna be troubled and challenged. Danaos, though, is a standout. We believe it's actually very attractive even with the headwinds. That's DAC. I'm long on all three of these names, by the way.

And then I mentioned how I'm shorting Walmart and betting against them. And, this is only a third time I've really shorted a big market name, and so we'll see how it turns out.

RS: Well, you're not just lucky and smart. You're also humble. I think you're short selling yourself. I think any serious investor is not bored by any part of what you have to say. I think anybody would be well served to listen to your insights and experience and take on things.

As we mentioned at the top of the show, you write under J Mintzmyer on Seeking Alpha. You have an investing group which does a much deeper dive called Value Investor's Edge.

Anything else to share with listeners who haven't gotten in touch with you already or don't know where to find you outside of Seeking Alpha? Happy for you to share that, J. I always appreciate talking to you, always enjoy it, and appreciate the conversation.

JM: You as well, Rena. Anyone that wants to go straight to the Value Investor's Edge landing page, you can just type in Mintzmyer.com, and it'll take you straight to the landing page.

We also have one-month trials available. They're paid trials, but they're at a discounted rate, so you can try out our service per month and see if it's the right fit for you.

Rena, thanks again for hosting. I always appreciate your time, and I look forward to the next one.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.