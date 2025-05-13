Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares have experienced turbulent price action since I last wrote about this holding company back in January. While holding steady during the first two months of
Acacia Research: More Volatile Than Expected, But Still A Buy
Summary
- Acacia Research experienced heavy turbulence during last month's broad market sell-off, but has bounced back in a big way as of late.
- A big reason for this has been the recently released quarterly results, which included better-than-expected revenue and earnings due to this holding company's latest IP licensing windfall.
- Based on a sum-of-the-parts calculation, ACTG continues to trade at a heavy discount to the company's underlying value.
- While it may take some time to unlock this value, the ingredients are in place to make it happen.
- After the recent post-earnings surge, ACTG stock could pull back again, creating the opportunity to buy in at prices 40%-50% below underlying value.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.