Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Louise Wilkie - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Sandy Macrae - Chief Executive Officer

Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow - Chief Development Officer

Prathyusha Duraibabu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nicole Germino - Truist

Luis Santos - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Sangamo Therapeutics First Quarter 2025 Teleconference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Louise Wilkie, Vice President and Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Louise Wilkie

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. On this call are several members of the Sangamo executive leadership team, including Sandy Macrae, Chief Executive Officer; Prathyusha Duraibabu, Chief Financial Officer; and Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow, Chief Development Officer.

Slides from our corporate presentation can be found on our website, sangamo.com, and under the Presentations page of the Investors & Media section.

This call includes forward-looking statements regarding Sangamo's current expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to Sangamo's cash runway and operating expense guidance, the anticipated closing of the announced underwritten offering, Sangamo's plans to obtain additional capital and its ability to continue operate as a growing concern, the therapeutic and commercial potential and value of Sangamo's product candidates and technologies, Sangamo's ability to earn and receive payments from its collaboration and license agreements, Sangamo's ability to establish and maintain collaborations and strategic partnerships including for its Fabry disease program, the anticipated plans and timelines of Sangamo and its collaborators for clinical trials, clinical data presentations and releases, regulatory submissions and regulatory approvals, upcoming catalysts and milestones, and other statements that are not historical facts.