ClearBridge Large Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
Summary

  • Markets declined in Q1 2025 due to an escalating tariff war and a rotation out of AI-related tech stocks, with value outperforming growth.
  • Stock selection in financials, industrials, consumer discretionary, and health care sectors contributed positively, while utilities, communication services, and energy sectors detracted.
  • Defensive holdings in utilities faced challenges due to California wildfires and regulatory changes, but long-term prospects remain strong.
  • The valuation gap between growth and value is historically extreme, setting the stage for high-quality, value-oriented portfolios to outperform amid ongoing market volatility.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: An escalating tariff war and a rotation out of the AI-related tech stocks that dominated 2024 sent markets lower in the first quarter of 2025; amid a tech-led selloff, the benchmark Russell 1000 Value

This article was written by

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

