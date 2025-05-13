Chevron: Unique Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Chevron beat earnings estimates for Q1'25 despite pressure on petroleum prices.
- Chevron's Kazakhstan oil field projects have started to make a positive contribution in terms of production volume.
- Chevron's strong free cash flow and aggressive stock buyback program make it an attractive investment for dividend-seeking investors.
- CVX is trading at a low forward P/E ratio of 14X, offering a 7% earnings yield.
- Risks include potential earnings and cash flow declines in a recession, but Chevron's current valuation presents a compelling entry point for investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.