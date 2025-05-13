Blue Owl Capital Corp. (NYSE:OBDC) presented first quarter earnings Thursday that showed resilience in a stormy and volatile market. The business development company continued to have robust net investment income in a challenging market and grew its portfolio value
Blue Owl Capital: Premium Valuation Possible
Summary
- Blue Owl Capital showed resilience in a volatile market, growing its portfolio value by 34% QoQ due to a merger, and maintaining strong net investment income.
- OBDC covered its dividend with a 90% pay-out ratio, offering stability to passive income investors, and remains a 'Strong Buy' post-merger.
- Selling at an 8% discount to NAV, Blue Owl Capital has a high margin of safety and potential for re-rating if it continues to grow originations.
- The BDC's success hinges on maintaining high credit quality and growing Senior Secured originations, which could attract passive income investors and boost stock value.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.