OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Steve Silvestro

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon to everyone joining today's first quarter 2025 call.

I'm delighted to share our first quarter 2025 results, which came in ahead of both consensus estimates, and our internal expectations. Momentum from Q4, has continued into 2025 with Q1 revenues increasing 11% year-over-year to $21.9 million, with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $1.5 million, an improvement of nearly $2