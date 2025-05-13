Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Vincent Anzalone - Vice President of Investor Relations for Arrowhead

Christopher Anzalone - President & CEO

Bruce Given - Interim Chief Medical Scientist

Andy Davis - SVP & Head of Global Cardio/Metabolic Franchise

James Hamilton - Chief Discovery & Translational Medicine

Ken Myszkowski - Outgoing CFO

Daniel Apel - Incoming CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Jasmine Fels - UBS

Patrick Trucchio - H.C. Wainwright & Company

Luca Issi - RBC

Edward Tenthoff - Piper Sandler

Mike Ulz - Morgan Stanley

Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities

Brendan Smith - TD Cowen

Prakhar Agrawal - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Arrow Pharmaceuticals Conference Call. Throughout today’s recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

I will now hand the conference over to Vince Anzalone, Vice President of Investor Relations for Arrowhead. Please go ahead, Vince.

Vincent Anzalone

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Arrowhead's results for its fiscal 2025, second quarter ended March 31, 2025. With us today from management are President and CEO Dr. Chris Anzalone, who will provide an overview Dr. Bruce Given, Interim Chief Medical Scientist, who will provide an update on our cardiometabolic pipeline. Andy Davis, Senior Vice President and Head of Global cardiometabolic franchise, who will provide an update on commercialization activities. Dr. James Hamilton, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D, who will discuss our earlier stage development programs and Ken Myszkowski, our outgoing Chief Financial Officer who is retiring this week, who will give a review of the financials. We also welcome Dan Apel, our incoming CFO who is also with us on the call today. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call to