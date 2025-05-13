Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jirka Rysavy - Founder & Executive Chairman

James Colquhoun - CEO & Director

Ned Preston - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Hantman - Sidoti & Company

Mark Argento - Lake Street

George Kelly - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Gaia's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Joining us today from Gaia are Jirka Rysavy, Executive Chairman; James Colquhoun, CEO; and Ned Preston, CFO. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, Gaia's management team would like to remind everyone that management's prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions, including, not limited to statements of expectations, future events or future financial performance. These statements do not guarantee future performance and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. Although we believe these expectations are reasonable, Gaia's management undertakes no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call. Actual events or results can differ materially. These statements are based on current expectations of the company's management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of Gaia's latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

All non-GAAP financial measures referenced in today's call are reconciled on the company's earnings press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. This call also contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the time and date of this broadcast, May 12, 2025.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being a webcast and a recording will be made available for replay on Gaia's Investor Relations website at ir.gaia.com.

I will