Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Kanner - Investor Relations

Craig Peters - Chief Executive Officer

Jenn Leyden - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ron Josey - Citi

Mark Zgutowicz - Benchmark

Danny Pfeiffer - JPMorgan

Steven Kanner

Before we begin, we would like to note that due to the ongoing regulatory review process, we will not be able to comment on the status of the merger with Shutterstock or the first quarter 2025 Shutterstock operating results. We appreciate your understanding, and we'll share updates as soon as we are able.

This call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are highlighted in the forward-looking statements section of today's press release and in our filings with the SEC. The links to these filings and today's press release can be found on our Investor Relations website at investors.gettyimages.com.

During our call today, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial information, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA less CapEx and free cash flow. We use non-GAAP measures in some of our financial discussions as we believe they represent our operational performance and underlying results of our business. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures as well as the description, limitations and rationale for using each measure can be found in our filings with the SEC. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.

With that, I will hand the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Craig Peters.

Craig Peters

Thanks, Steven, and thanks to everyone for taking the time