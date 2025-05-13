Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sharyn Brooks - Director, Communications & Marketing

Kenny Young - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Cameron Frymyer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Spychalla - Craig-Hallum

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to your host, Sharyn Brooks, B&W's Director of Communications. Thank you. You may proceed, Ms. Brooks.

Sharyn Brooks

Thank you, Matt, and thanks to everyone for joining us on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. I'm Sharyn Brooks, Director of Communications and Marketing. Joining the call today are Kenny Young, B&W's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Cameron Frymyer, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our first quarter results.

During this call, certain statements we make will be forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements that can be found at the end of our earnings press release and also in our Form 10-Q that has been filed this afternoon and our Form 10-K that is on file with the SEC and provide further detail about the risks related to our business. Additionally, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

We also provide non-GAAP information, regarding certain of our historical and targeted results to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP. This information should not be considered superior to or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP