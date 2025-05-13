Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Chad Fugere

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on our call and webcast to discuss Xenon's first quarter 2025 financial and operating results.

Joining me are Ian Mortimer, Xenon's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Chris Kenney, Xenon's Chief Medical Officer, and Sherry Aulin, Xenon's Chief Financial Officer. After completing their prepared remarks today, we will open the call up for your questions.

Please be advised that during this call, we will make a number of statements that are forward-looking, including statements regarding the timing of and potential results from clinical trials, the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans, and current and anticipated indications, addressable market, regulatory success, and commercial potential of our and our partners' product candidates, the efficacy of our clinical trial design, our ability to successfully develop and achieve milestones in our clinical development program, including the anticipated filing of INDs and NDAs, the timing and results of those filings, and our interactions with regulators, our ability to successfully obtain regulatory approvals, anticipated