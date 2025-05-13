Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) is a five-and-a-half-year-old exchange-traded fund that not many investors might have heard of. One might be tempted to think that this is not a serious investment vehicle, but
HERO: Who Knew Video Games Were So Profitable
Summary
- Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shows strong growth potential, driven by robust performance from key holdings like Konami and Roblox, despite a modest AUM.
- HERO's recent 20% price increase outperformed the S&P 500, highlighting its resilience and growth prospects in the expanding $205 billion video game market.
- The ETF's diversified portfolio, with significant allocations to Japanese, U.S., and Chinese gaming companies, supports its impressive performance and future growth potential.
- Despite currency and geopolitical risks, HERO's low valuation, high profitability, and strategic hedging make it a compelling Buy for growth-focused investors.
