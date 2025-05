For a variety of reasons, it looks like gold is shining once again. With prices surging past $3000 per ounce in Q2 2025 amid central banks around the world stocking up. Geopolitical tensions and slowing global growth proved to be just

A finance contributor to a range of publications for nearly 4 years, with interest in identifying growth opportunities, value plays, and dividend-paying stalwarts across various geographies and a diverse range of sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.