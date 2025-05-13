OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gabby Woody - Executive Assistant, HR Coordinator

Josh Riggs - President & Chief Executive Officer

Andrea James - Chief Financial Officer

Ekke Schutz - Chief Science Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Mason Carrico - Stephens

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street

Mike Matson - Needham

Yuan Zhi - B. Riley Securities

Gabby Woody

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss OncoCyte's First Quarter 2025 Results. If you have not seen today's shareholder letter, please visit OncoCyte's Investor Relations page at investors.oncocyte.com. Today's prepared remarks build upon the information already shared in this robust letter. Joining us today are OncoCyte President and CEO, Josh Riggs; Chief Science Officer, Ekke Schutz; and CFO Andrea James. We also have our analysts with us as panelists. After our prepared remarks, our analysts may ask questions.

Before turning the call over to Josh Riggs, I'd like to go over our Safe Harbor. The company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. Any statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to and within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We encourage you to review the company's SEC filings, including the company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q which identify risks and uncertainties that may cause future actual results or events to differ materially. Please note that the forward-looking statements made during today's call speak only to the date that they are made and OncoCyte undertakes no obligation to update them.

And with that, I would like to now turn the call over to Josh Riggs.

Josh Riggs

Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. It's great to