Salzgitter AG (SZGPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Salzgitter AG (OTCPK:SZGPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript May 12, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Markus Heidler - Head of Investor Relations

Birgit Potrafki - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Boris Bourdet - Kepler Cheuvreux

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Dominic OKane - JP Morgan

Christian Obst - Baader Bank

Markus Heidler

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our Q1 Earnings Call. My name is Markus Heidler. I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Salzgitte AG. Joining me today are my colleagues Gunnar Groebler and obviously most relevant, our CFO, Birgit Potrafki, who will be available to answer questions after a brief introduction statement.

I look forward to an engaging discussions and without further ado, I'll hand to you, Birgit.

Birgit Potrafki

Thank you Markus, and warm welcome from me to you out there as well. Happy that you take your time to listen to us. Actually, it's not such a long time since we spoke last time, it's only seven weeks ago and this was when we published our annual report and actually I guess it may feel a lot longer than just a few weeks because we all may think these days that the world changes significantly every single day. Just to give a few examples which are keeping us all very busy. For example, the noise around the trade tensions and the impact of the US administration's tariff policy are of high interest to all of us. And then there is also some lingering uncertainty about how the new German government will address the key economic challenges through concrete measures, and we are very positively looking at that and waiting for that. And third, unfortunately there are some more subdued economic forecasts for the major economies, just recently.