At this point, stock markets are cheering the prospect of new trade deals and have all but erased the losses that began on Trump's "Liberation Day" when tariffs were first announced. As such, stocks look quite expensive again, especially as the macroeconomy appears to
Dayforce: No Compelling Reason To Stay Invested (Downgrade)
Summary
- Shares of Dayforce no longer look appealing as valuation multiples against peers have compressed. I'm downgrading the stock to a neutral rating.
- The company faces the risk of falling interest rates as well as declining headcount levels at many U.S. companies, hurting its seat-based software and payroll products.
- The stock's ~5x forward revenue and ~15x forward adjusted EBITDA multiples are now fairly priced for its prospects.
- I recommend trimming DAY positions to invest in more value-oriented software stocks.
