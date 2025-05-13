The Q1 2025 earnings season heads into its final peak week with mostly positive results from S&P 500 companies thus far. With 90% of companies from the index now reporting, 78% have beaten Wall Street’s expectations, slightly better than what we’ve seen historically.
A Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings Season Wraps Up With The Retailers
Summary
- With 90% of S&P 500 companies reporting for the Q1 reporting season, EPS growth currently stands at 13.4%.
- Three companies reporting this week have delayed their earnings dates: Fox Corp., DaVita Inc. and NRG Energy.
- This marks the final week of Q1 peak earnings season, with 2,300 companies expected to report.
