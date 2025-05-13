VNET Group: Still A Buy On Positive Results Preview And Multiple Tailwinds

May 13, 2025 3:27 AM ETVNET Group, Inc. (VNET) StockVNET
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • VNET Group is a Buy, considering my expectations of strong Q1 2025 results and the favorable read-throughs from recent events.
  • I forecast VNET's revenue growth to hit 20% YoY in Q1 2025 with EBITDA rising 15% YoY, driven by an increase in data center utilization.
  • The REIT listing approval by the Shanghai Exchange and Nvidia's chip adjustments for China have a positive impact on VNET.
  • GDS is trading at a huge 31% premium over VNET based on the EV/EBITDA metric; this supports my view that the latter is undervalued.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »
Server Room

Jia Na/iStock via Getty Images

I continue to be a bull on VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

My prior February 28, 2025 article highlighted the company's intention to sell its DC ("Data Center") assets into property trusts and major Chinese technology firms' capex ("capital expenditures") guidance.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum
12.71K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VNET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VNET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News