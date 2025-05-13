European stocks are no longer cheap. At least not on a relative basis. According to Goldman Sachs, the Euro Area now trades at 14.1x forward earnings per share estimates, above its 20-year median, which is closer to 13x. Of course, that group of stocks
EWQ: France Still Attractive, And The Chart Now Setting Up
Summary
- European stocks, particularly French equities, are reasonably valued, with the iShares MSCI France ETF breaking out from a long consolidation phase.
- EWQ offers exposure to large- and mid-sized French companies, with a significant allocation to Industrials and Consumer Discretionary sectors.
- Despite increased volatility, EWQ's strong relative strength and low PEG ratio make it a compelling buy for diversification and potential upside in 2025.
- Technical indicators suggest a bullish breakout, with long-term support between $33-$36 and an upside price objective around $47.
