Arlo Technologies: Seven Reasons To Like This Company

SiliconBytes Insights
1 Follower
(16min)

Summary

  • Arlo Technologies excels in the smart home security market by leveraging premium hardware to drive its high-margin SaaS ecosystem, significantly boosting services revenue.
  • The company's services revenue grew to $243 million in 2024, comprising 53% of total revenue, with an impressive gross margin above 80%.
  • Arlo's LTV/CAC ratio of 4 and ARPU expansion highlight the efficiency and profitability of its subscription model, positioning it as a SaaS leader.
  • With ambitious targets of $700 million ARR and 10 million paid accounts, Arlo aims to capitalize on a vast untapped market, emphasizing its superior AI-driven software.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome SiliconBytes Insights as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

This article was written by

SiliconBytes Insights
1 Follower
I have a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from a top school in India. For nearly twenty five years, I have worked in the oil and gas sector, primarily in the Middle East. I work at the intersection of engineering, operations, and project management in an industry that does not forgive mistakes - so I have learned to be efficient, careful, and disciplined. These traits inform my investment strategy. For much of my professional career, I have maintained a serious and sustained interest in the U.S. equity markets, with a particular focus on technology, energy, and healthcare. I started as a growth investor, taking risks as I saw fit; but today, my investment approach blends elements of both value and growth. I seek to understand the underlying economics of a business, evaluate the durability of its competitive advantage (or “moat”), and assess its ability to generate consistent free cash flow over time. I believe, as Munger puts it, in “sitting on your ass” when holding a high-quality business—allowing time and compounding to do the heavy lifting. My orientation is moderately conservative; I look for upside while minimizing downside. Well, who doesn’t, but as I look towards retirement, I have started emphasizing the latter over the former. As a result, in recent years, I’ve gradually rebalanced toward income-generating assets—dividend-paying equities, REITs, and similar vehicles. I view investing not merely as a pursuit of high returns but something that will also generate peace of mind. I joined Seeking Alpha to both contribute to and learn from a community of thoughtful investors—people who, like me, are interested in the intersection of real-world business fundamentals and intelligent investing. PS - The icon I have used represents something fundamentally important to me - that is, to earn money through investing in ecologically sensitive businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News