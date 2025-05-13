Arlo Technologies: Seven Reasons To Like This Company

I have a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from a top school in India. For nearly twenty five years, I have worked in the oil and gas sector, primarily in the Middle East. I work at the intersection of engineering, operations, and project management in an industry that does not forgive mistakes - so I have learned to be efficient, careful, and disciplined. These traits inform my investment strategy. For much of my professional career, I have maintained a serious and sustained interest in the U.S. equity markets, with a particular focus on technology, energy, and healthcare. I started as a growth investor, taking risks as I saw fit; but today, my investment approach blends elements of both value and growth. I seek to understand the underlying economics of a business, evaluate the durability of its competitive advantage (or “moat”), and assess its ability to generate consistent free cash flow over time. I believe, as Munger puts it, in “sitting on your ass” when holding a high-quality business—allowing time and compounding to do the heavy lifting. My orientation is moderately conservative; I look for upside while minimizing downside. Well, who doesn’t, but as I look towards retirement, I have started emphasizing the latter over the former. As a result, in recent years, I’ve gradually rebalanced toward income-generating assets—dividend-paying equities, REITs, and similar vehicles. I view investing not merely as a pursuit of high returns but something that will also generate peace of mind. I joined Seeking Alpha to both contribute to and learn from a community of thoughtful investors—people who, like me, are interested in the intersection of real-world business fundamentals and intelligent investing. PS - The icon I have used represents something fundamentally important to me - that is, to earn money through investing in ecologically sensitive businesses.