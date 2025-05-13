Recently, I had initiated coverage for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (TSX:TSLA:CA) and, despite several concerns, had ended up with a Hold rating. I still hold my view that TSLA is a gamble at this point (may change in the future, I
A Defensive Tesla Strategy Through TSLY
Summary
- I maintain a Hold rating on TSLA due to its speculative nature and the competitive EV market, especially from Chinese alternatives.
- TSLY offers a method to generate income while holding TSLA, but it sacrifices capital appreciation and performs poorly in bull markets.
- TSLY cushions drawdowns better than TSLA, making it suitable for uncertain investors.
- TSLY is a defensive strategy for TSLA exposure, providing income and de-risking, but isn't ideal for bullish TSLA investors, nor for pure income investors.
