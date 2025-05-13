SPY: The Correction May Come Soon

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(7min)

Summary

  • The S&P 500 surged over 12.5% due to trade war de-escalation and strong Q1 earnings, but the rally's foundation appears fragile and unsustainable.
  • Despite tariff reductions, risks remain as the cuts are temporary and economic growth uncertainty persists, potentially leading to a recession.
  • Analysts predict a meaningful deceleration in earnings growth, with a 45% probability of recession in the next 12 months.
  • Sixty percent of companies now guide spending below consensus, up from 40% earlier this year, signaling a fundamental shift that challenges expectations for a quick re-acceleration in EPS growth.
  • One should stay selective with equities, focusing on companies with a clear moat or catalyst to offset weakening consumer spending.

Word OVERBOUGHT composed of wooden letters.

TolikoffPhotography

The Market Is Ripping Much Higher

So far, I've written 9 articles on the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) (SPX) (SP500), which were macro articles in general, so they were actually related to

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
8.03K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News