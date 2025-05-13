BrandywineGLOBAL Flexible Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The global fixed income market saw gains in Q1, driven by declining U.S. yields amid trade war concerns and moderating growth.
  • Emerging market local currency sovereign exposures, especially in Mexico and Brazil, significantly contributed to performance, benefiting from a weaker U.S. dollar.
  • High-yield and investment-grade corporate credit delivered positive returns, supported by strong carry, shorter duration positioning, and falling U.S. Treasury yields.
  • We anticipate U.S. growth to slow due to tariff escalation and federal spending cuts, creating a stagflationary environment with elevated inflation and cautious Fed actions.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: The global fixed income market generated a solid gain during the first quarter. Yields in the U.S. declined amid a flight to quality given concerns over a global trade war and the potential for moderating growth. The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) kept

