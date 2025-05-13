Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has had a rough year: the stock is down 34% from its high of ~$211 last July. A Diamondback Energy executive recently called out the Trump
Eyeing Diamondback Energy's Massive Low-Cost Permian Basin Inventory
Summary
- Diamondback Energy, a cost-efficient Permian Basin pure-play, has a deep inventory of ~8,400 drilling locations, economic at $50/bbl WTI, and a base dividend breakeven price of $37/bbl WTI.
- Despite a 34% stock decline, Diamondback reported strong Q1 earnings with record production, $1.5 billion in free cash flow, and significant share repurchases.
- Risks include potential further WTI price drops due to Trump's tariffs and OPEC+ actions and limited exit capacity for Permian gas production, though new pipelines are in development.
- Given its proven low-cost operations and large tier-1 acreage, investors should consider accumulating shares on market volatility, especially if prices dip to $125 or below.
