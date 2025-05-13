ClearBridge Energy MLP Sector Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Despite a strong January, the S&P 500 declined by 4.3% in Q1 2025 due to tariff concerns and AI outlook uncertainty.
- Energy MLP stocks significantly outperformed broad equities in the first quarter as post-election animal spirits faded amid escalating tariffs and skepticism over AI buildouts.
- Colder weather and hints of supply constraints amid geopolitical tensions kept energy prices elevated, while hopes of greater oil and gas production and exports also lifted midstream shares.
- We continue to emphasize balance sheet strength, asset footprint diversity and quality and carefully assess our holdings with an eye toward managing successfully through the short-term disruption and thriving in the long term.
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
