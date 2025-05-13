As I’ve covered in previous articles, Icade (OTCPK:CDMGF) has a relatively low valuation in the European real estate sector and offers a high-dividend yield, but I see this has been more justified by the company’s fundamental
Icade Remains A Trap Following Recent Earnings
Summary
- Icade's low valuation and high-dividend yield are justified by fundamental issues, particularly its focus on second-tier office locations in Paris, unlike its peer Gecina.
- Icade's gross asset value declined by 6.4% YoY, and its high vacancy rate of 15.3% highlights weak demand for its properties.
- Despite a solid balance sheet, Icade's dividend is likely to be cut significantly due to lower proceeds from healthcare asset sales.
- Icade's low valuation at 0.35x NTA reflects structural issues, making it a value trap rather than a long-term investment opportunity.
