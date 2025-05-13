Granite REIT: Pricing In Too Much Risk, Not Enough Resilience
Summary
- Granite REIT's recent share price decline is overdone, presenting a buying opportunity with an attractive relative valuation and a well-covered 5.14% dividend yield.
- Granite's conservative debt levels, strong tenant roster, and long lease terms provide resilience against tariff impacts and economic uncertainty.
- The REIT's active share repurchase program signals management's confidence in its valuation and financial health, with no debt maturing in 2025.
- Despite risks, Granite's balance sheet strength, low leverage, and growing dividend make it a compelling investment in the industrial REIT sector.
