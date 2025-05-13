ACM Research: A Compelling Growth Story Discounted By Geopolitical Misconception

Ahmed Abdelazim
1.71K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Despite its robust growth, ACM Research continues to trade at a steep discount relative to industry peers, mainly due to investor misperception that it is a Chinese company.
  • ACMR may be on track to exceed its full-year guidance thanks to its relationship with China's largest foundry, SMIC.
  • The Company is in the early stages of its global expansion as it is working to add initial production capacity to its Oregon facility.
  • I'm reiterating my 'Strong Buy' rating for ACM with a price target of $54, representing 119% upside from current levels.

Silicon semiconductor wafer close-up. In electronics, a wafer also called a slice or substrate is a thin slice of semiconductor, a crystalline silicon, used for the fabrication of integrated circuits

cookelma/iStock via Getty Images

Since last year, I've been extremely bullish on ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) thanks to its growth potential in the wafer cleaning segment, an integral part of the semiconductor supply chain. The company is also emerging

This article was written by

Ahmed Abdelazim
1.71K Followers
As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News