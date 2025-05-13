400tmax

FedEx inks deal with Amazon to fill delivery gaps left by UPS. (00:21) Samsung launches ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge as Apple reportedly prepares iPhone Air. (01:18) Coinbase to join S&P 500 index, shares surge 9% after hours. (02:11)

This is an abridged transcript.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has reached an agreement with FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to take over package deliveries previously handled by UPS (NYSE:UPS).

According to an email obtained by Business Insider, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) offers “cost favorability” over UPS, providing Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with cost savings and alleviating “capacity constraints," Amazon reportedly said in an internal document.

If you remember, UPS (NYSE:UPS) said it was reducing the volume of packages delivered for Amazon (AMZN) by 50% by the second half of 2026. This would enable UPS (UPS) to focus on the delivery of heavier packages traveling a longer distance, while reducing the delivery of lighter packages from Amazon (AMZN). The shift is expected to result in a workforce reduction of 20K, closure of 73 facilities, ~$3.5B in savings for UPS (UPS).

FedEx (FDX) shares moved higher on the news, last trading in the premarket with a 1% gain.

Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) has officially launched the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The new ultra-thin addition makes it one of the slimmest and lightest premium smartphones available.

The latest addition, revealed through an online event, stands out with a thickness of 5.8 millimeters and a weight of 163 grams. The device is priced starting at $1,099 and goes on sale on May 30, 2025.

In parallel, there are reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to be the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever made and likely expected in September 2025, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. It is rumored to be higher than the current Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,299 or more, positioning it as the most premium model in the lineup.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will be added to the S&P 500 index (SP500) on May 19, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday.

Premarket Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is +9% on the announcement.

According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, Coinbase (COIN) will replace Discover Financial Services (DFS), which is set to be acquired by Capital One Financial (COF) in a deal expected to be completed soon.

Catalyst watch:

TelevisaUnivision and Disney (DIS) will hold presentations in New York City as part of Upfront Week.

Other notable investor events include Horace Mann Educators' (HMN) Investor Day and OneStream's (OS) Splash conference.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.6% at $62/barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.5% at $103,000. Gold is up 0.4% at $3,251.

The FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is up 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) -23% — Shares tumbled after Q1 results fell short of expectations, with revenue down 8% Y/Y.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am CPI: CPI is expected to rise 0.3% in April, compared with a 0.1% decline in March, according to the consensus estimate. On a year-over-year basis, though, it's projected to stay steady at 2.4%. When excluding food and energy prices, which can swing from month to month, the CPI is expected to gain 0.3% M/M and hold at 2.8% Y/Y.

