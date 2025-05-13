CrowdStrike: Double Top, Remains A Hold

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • CrowdStrike shares surged 130% in H2 2024 but now appear overbought, with a potential bearish double top forming around $450–460 resistance.
  • Despite solid sales growth, the Company's 125 P/E ratio and 21 times sales valuation are extremely high, making it expensive compared to competitors.
  • Technical indicators suggest a pullback to $380–360, and macroeconomic factors add to the uncertainty, justifying a 'Hold' rating on CRWD stock.
  • Job cuts due to AI efficiencies are not a major concern, but the competitive landscape and high valuation limit upside potential.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

CrowdStrike sign and logo at headquarters in Silicon Valley. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a public cybersecurity technology company

Michael Vi

I was bullish on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), especially after the outage crash last year. The stock declined to only about $200 in early August 2024. Then, CrowdStrike surged from $200 to about $460, representing a significant 130% increase in only about 6 months, making it

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2024 69% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500


Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market today!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.69K Followers

Hi, I’m Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I’ve been an active investor for over 20 years. My passion for investing started early, and I’ve spent two decades honing strategies that consistently deliver results. Whether it's tech giants like Apple and Tesla or opportunities in commodities and crypto, I provide diversified insights to help you succeed. Join me, and let’s take your investing to the next level.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of S either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News