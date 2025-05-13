Turns out casual dining wasn’t just killing it within the United States—it was on fire up in the Land of Maples too. The year kicked off on a rough note, with consumer confidence taking a hit and inflation expectations
Boston Pizza: Don't Sell Yet After The Rally, The Price Is Still Justifiable
Summary
- Casual dining, especially full-service restaurants, saw a surge in traffic due to value deals, outperforming fast-casual spots in early 2024.
- Boston Pizza's same-store sales grew 4.4% YoY, driven by targeted promotions and value-for-money deals, despite macroeconomic pressures.
- Distributable cash per unit is CAD$0.344, with a payout ratio over 100%, suggesting slower dividend growth unless same-store sales or new openings increase.
- Boston Pizza RIF is a 'Hold' at $13.45, with potential 15% total return, but Pizza Pizza offers better resilience and value.
