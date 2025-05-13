Alibaba: Why I Doubled Down Ahead Of Earnings

A.J. Button
12.11K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Alibaba Group releases its first quarter earnings on Thursday May 15.
  • The company faces relatively high expectations this time around, as it guided for accelerating revenue growth in its cloud segment.
  • Still, I think the consensus revenue estimate is too low. It doesn't seem to account for the revenue impact of Alibaba Cloud's dominance in Chinese AI.
  • The international commerce segment is another potential growth vector.
  • In this article I explain why I increased my Alibaba holdings ahead of earnings.

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower

Donald Trump and Jack Ma

Drew Angerer

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) releases its first quarter earnings on Thursday, May 15. Wall Street is expecting the company to announce $33.16 billion in revenue, $1.13 in GAAP earnings per share (

This article was written by

A.J. Button
12.11K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, kWEB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News