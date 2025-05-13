Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) releases its first quarter earnings on Thursday, May 15. Wall Street is expecting the company to announce $33.16 billion in revenue, $1.13 in GAAP earnings per share (
Alibaba: Why I Doubled Down Ahead Of Earnings
Summary
- Alibaba Group releases its first quarter earnings on Thursday May 15.
- The company faces relatively high expectations this time around, as it guided for accelerating revenue growth in its cloud segment.
- Still, I think the consensus revenue estimate is too low. It doesn't seem to account for the revenue impact of Alibaba Cloud's dominance in Chinese AI.
- The international commerce segment is another potential growth vector.
- In this article I explain why I increased my Alibaba holdings ahead of earnings.
