April CPI Up Modestly, About As Expected

David Kotok
2.64K Followers
Summary

  • The April CPI rose by 0.2% for the month, lowering the 12-month trend rate to 2.3% – the lowest trend rate since February 2021.
  • Tariff impacts are more likely to be seen in the CPI figures in coming months, especially as shortages in some goods appear.
  • The problem for the Fed would come if inflation moves higher in coming months at the same time that the economy slows and unemployment increases.

CPI, Consumer Price Index Concept Wooden blocks with the word CPI on a stack of coins. A small shopping cart on a natural green background, commodity price inflation and rising inflation.

Worawith Ounpeng

By David W. Berson, Ph.D.

The April Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.2 percent for the month, lowering the 12-month trend rate to 2.3 percent – the lowest trend rate since February 2021. The core CPI (removing the volatile food and energy components) also

This article was written by

