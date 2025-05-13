Pool Corporation Wades Through Challenges, But Recovery Ensues (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Pool Corporation faces challenges from adverse weather, higher tariffs, and lower consumer spending, impacting volume growth and margins. Despite this, maintenance product demand and market share expanded.
- The introduction of Pool360 and Horizon 24/7 platforms aims to counter sales declines, with private label chemical sales showing double-digit growth in Q1.
- POOL stock's cash flow decreased significantly in Q1 2025, but robust liquidity ensures continued share repurchases.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.