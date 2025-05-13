BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Ritchie – LifeSci Advisors LLC

Hadar Levy – Chief Executive Officer

Ido Marom – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Lichtman – Oppenheimer & Company

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the BrainsWay First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Ritchie of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.

Brian Ritchie

Thank you all, and welcome to BrainsWay’s first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. With us today are BrainsWay’s Chief Executive Officer, Hadar Levy; and Chief Financial Officer, Ido Marom. The format for today’s call will be a discussion of recent trends and business updates from Hadar, followed by a detailed discussion of the financials. Then we will open up the call for your questions. Earlier today, BrainsWay released financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. A copy of the press release is available on the company’s Investor Relations website.

Before I turn the call over to Hadar, I would like to remind you that this conference call, including both management’s prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding, among other topics, BrainsWay’s anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects and expectations for its products and pipeline, which are all subject to risks and uncertainties, including shifting market conditions resulting from geopolitical, supply chain and other factors as well as the use of non-GAAP financial information. Additional information regarding these and other risks are available in the company’s earnings release and in its other filings with the SEC including the Risk Factors