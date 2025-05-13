Everyone loves avocados, and mangos, and blueberries. Therefore, a company that sells these fruits should be doing really well, right? Well, that depends. Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is a company that generates most of its revenue through
Mission Produce: Possible Undervaluation Combined With Unclear Future Potential
Summary
- Mission Produce has seen a 16.63% drop in stock price since 2020 despite a 43.22% revenue growth, raising concerns about profitability.
- AVO’s net income has been unstable, falling from $72.40M in 2018 to $37.00M in 2024, reflecting long-term performance issues.
- Heavy reliance on avocados (88% of revenue) and exposure to tariffs and inflation pose risks to short-term profitability and revenue.
- Long-term growth might be affected by global warming, which through wildfires and droughts might lower the bottom line.
