Annaly (NYSE:NLY) reported solid earnings for the first fiscal quarter last month due to a continual improvement in the spread picture as well as robust distributable earnings. The mortgage REIT also increased its dividend, for the first time
Annaly: A Top High-Yield Play For 2025
Summary
- Annaly reported a decent Q1 earnings, driven by an improved net interest spread and higher interest income.
- The mortgage REIT's earnings resilience has led to the announcement of an 8% dividend increase in Q1 2025.
- The Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts in 2025 could further boost Annaly's mortgage-backed security portfolio, enhancing its appeal.
- Shares trade at book value and are cheaper than those of AGNC Investment on a P/B basis.
- Annaly's current high dividend yield and improved fundamentals suggest the market is overly bearish on the mortgage REIT.
