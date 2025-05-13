In my previous article on APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA), I'd rated the stock as a hold on the fear that there might be further softness in the price of the stock in case the
APA Corporation: After A 30% Drop, Is It Time To Buy The Dip? (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- APA Corporation's stock experienced a ~30% drop due to subdued oil prices, but Q1 2025 results exceeded expectations, driving an 8% post-earnings jump.
- Management's focus on cost cuts and improved drilling efficiencies in the Permian and Egypt gas assets are positive indicators for future performance.
- Despite risks like debt and volatile oil prices, APA is undervalued compared to peers, presenting a speculative buy opportunity for patient investors.
- Potential tailwinds include a rebound in oil prices, M&A interest, and positive developments in Alaska or Suriname, offering medium to long-term growth.
